Several thousand people marched through Brussels on Sunday afternoon to protest against rising defence spending and cuts in social sectors.

The demonstration was organised by dozens of Belgian and European civil society groups under the slogan, “War fever destroys, welfare protects!”

Organisers included Vrede vzw, Beweging.net, 11.11.11, ABVV/FGTB, ACV/CSC and Hart boven Hard.

“Belgium and Europe are in the grip of war fever,” the organisers said. They argued that billions are being spent on armies and weapons to prepare for conflict, while social needs are becoming more urgent and the effects of climate change more severe.

They also said international law and multilateralism are being pushed aside in favour of “the law of the strongest.”

According to the protesters, workers, families and the planet are paying the price for what they describe as accelerated militarisation.

They said the government raised military spending last year to 2% of GDP, amounting to a 59% increase in Belgian defence expenditure between 2024 and 2025.

Over the full parliamentary term, they said, an additional €28.4 billion will go to the military.

The protesters argue that this shift is draining resources from social protection, healthcare, education, employment, peacebuilding, international co-operation, the sustainable energy transition and climate justice.

They also criticised budget policy, saying deep social cuts are repeatedly presented as necessary, while billions in extra military spending are approved without debate.

The organisers also voiced support for young people opposing what they called a war culture being imposed on them through military service and the growing militarisation of education.

They said young people are already vulnerable because of economic insecurity, inequality and the climate crisis, and need stronger prospects for peace, diplomacy and social security.

While young people are being encouraged to find meaning in military engagement, the organisers said there is a pressing need to strengthen civilian and social alternatives.