Belgian F-16 fighter jets based at Lithuania's Šiauliai Air Base were spotted carrying a new type of laser-guided missile designed to shoot down drones, the FZ275.

The F-16s were photographed on 18 November during a flyover near Riga in Latvia, carrying FZ275 laser-guided missiles. According to The Aviationist, this was the first time the missiles were spotted on an F-16 in an operational setting after trials earlier in 2026.

The anti-drone rockets were paired with short-range air-to-air missiles, an electronic countermeasures pod, and a targeting pod.

The FZ275 is a low-cost laser-guided missile designed by Thales Belgium to target large swarms of attack drones. In 2024, Thales Belgium signed an agreement with an unnamed Ukrainian defence company to produce the missiles at a large scale.

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Belgium plans to donate 10 of its F-16s to Ukraine by the end of the year, to bolster the Ukrainian air defences against large-scale Russian drone and missile attacks. It will transfer its entire F-16 fleet by 2030, as the fighter jets will be replaced by the modern F-35 jets.

According to Nathan Gains, a Belgian journalist covering the defence industry, Thales aims to produce 10,000 missiles per year by the end of 2026, up from 400 per year in 2024.

The FZ275s are carried in pods containing a total of three missiles. Compared to expensive high-end interceptor missiles, with the PAC-3 missiles for the Patriot air defence system costing between €3 and €5.3 million, the FZ275 is a cheap alternative, costing roughly €10,000 per unit.

Belgium stationed six F-16s in Šiauliai at the end of October as part of the NATO mission 'Baltic Air Defence'. It replaced the longtime Baltic Air Policing mission on August 1, 2026 , following the NATO Summit in Ankara.

Under the new mission, the Belgian jets play an active role in radar surveillance and ground-based air and missile defence against drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles.