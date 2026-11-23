Goeiemiddag and bonjour everyone!

Today is a big news day: a national strike is bringing tens of thousands of people together to protest against the federal government’s budget cuts, while that same government may not make it to the end of the year.

After this morning’s crisis negotiations failed to produce the hoped-for 2027 budget agreement, Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) made his way to King Philippe empty-handed for the third time since he offered his resignation at the start of the month.

Despite the “lack of meaningful progress,” the King once again granted De Wever extra time. Following leaks in the press, the King also stressed the importance of “dialogue and substantive consultation, in the utmost discretion and with mutual respect.”

From now on, De Wever will go to the Royal Palace for weekly progress reports. Read more here.

While the King is seemingly going easy on the ministers, De Wever himself has now set a hard deadline: if no budget agreement is reached before the end of the year, the government will fall. Find the latest here.

To top it all off, this is happening against the backdrop of the 11th national strike against this government’s austerity measures.

No flights are able to depart or arrive at Belgian airports today, and public transport and services across the country are disrupted as over 50,000 people are marching through the streets of Brussels. Read more about the demonstration and its impact here.

If all these political back-and-forths are making you yawn, our regular contributor and registered health coach, Kristina Chetcuti, might be able to give you some insights into why that is.

In case you missed her latest column, she tackled the question of why we yawn, and whether boredom even has anything to do with it. Find out here.

If you have any thoughts, comments, tips or suggestions, you can send them to m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Wishing you a good week ahead!

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

After his meeting with the King on Monday, PM De Wever (N-VA) announced that if there is no budget agreement by the end of the year, the federal government will no longer be able to govern. Read more.

Services across Belgium are disrupted as trade unions are taking to the streets to protest the federal government’s austerity measures for the eleventh time. Read more.

Several thousand demonstrators gathered near Brussels North Station on Monday morning ahead of a national protest against the Federal Government’s austerity policies and declining purchasing power. Read more.

TUI fly managed to maintain most of its scheduled flights on Monday despite an air traffic controllers’ strike that disrupted air travel across Belgium. Read more.

Belgian F-16 fighter jets based at Lithuania's Šiauliai Air Base were spotted carrying a new type of laser-guided missile designed to shoot down drones, the FZ275. Read more.

The figures showing part-time workers want to work more hours suggest that the willingness to work is about how work is organised in Belgium. Read more.

In a city full of politicians, officials, diplomats, journalists and competing languages, a crime writer is unlikely to run short of suspects. Read more.