The European Commission has cleared Statera Operating Holdings Limited and Ares Management Corporation to take joint control of Statera Opco Holdings Limited, known as the “Statera JV Assets.”

The deal involves Statera, based in the UK, and Ares, based in the United States, acquiring joint control of the business, the Commission announced on Monday.

The transaction relates mainly to the production and storage of electricity in the UK.

The Commission concluded the deal would not raise competition concerns because it would have a limited impact on the European Economic Area — the EU plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

Simplified review process

The case was assessed using the Commission’s simplified merger review procedure, which can be used for mergers considered unlikely to raise competition issues.

Further details are published in the Commission’s online competition case register under case number M.12678.