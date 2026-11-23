Belgium’s consumer watchdog, Testachats, and equal rights group, UNIA, have ended legal proceedings against the SNCB after the rail operator removed most of the price differences between paper and app-based tickets.

The two organisations announced on Monday that they had dropped the case because SNCB had partly addressed their complaints about what they called a discriminatory pricing policy.

They launched the legal action in late 2024, arguing that passengers were being charged more for some tickets bought at a ticket office or vending machine than through the SNCB app.

One example was the Standard Multi ten-journey pass, which cost €102 in paper form but €99 on the app.

Under a new fare structure introduced on 15 October 2025, that ticket has been scrapped and replaced by a Train+ subscription model, which offers discounted travel.

Since the new fares came into force, the price of buying tickets at a ticket office or vending machine, or through the app has been made the same.

“SNCB has therefore listened to our complaints and has taken care to significantly reduce the digital divide,” said Testachats spokesperson Julie Frère.

However, Testachats and UNIA noted that the Flex subscription, which was also covered by the legal challenge, is still available only through the app.

The two organisations said they had decided not to continue the case on that point for reasons of procedural economy.

However, they are still calling on SNCB to provide a non-digital alternative for the Flex pass, which allows passengers to make the same journey two or three times a week at a reduced fare.