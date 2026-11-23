The European Commission on Monday proposed a 22nd package of sanctions against Russia over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, including visa bans on Russian military veterans who, it says, pose a security risk in Europe.

The measures, which still require approval from all 27 EU Member States, would also bar Europeans from holding positions on the governing bodies of companies in Russia.

The Commission has also proposed banning Russian teams and athletes competing under Russian colours from the EU.

In addition, the bloc plans to curb financial flows from Russian sponsors to sports and cultural organisations based in Europe, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

The proposed sanctions would also target banks, crypto-asset platforms and energy services, and, for the first time, they would cover services linked to electricity.

More vessels from Russia’s so-called shadow fleet would also be added to the sanctions list.