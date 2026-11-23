Parti Socialiste (PS) President Paul Magnette on Monday condemned the latest bout of tensions within the federal government, calling the situation “deplorable.”

“The image of this new government crisis is deplorable," Magnette said. "This government has already picked the pockets of pensioners and workers enough.”

The French-speaking Socialist leader backed Dutch-speaking socialist party Vooruit, which refused to support the budget table proposed by Prime Minister Bart De Wever.

“We understand Vooruit’s position. The efforts required must be shared more fairly,” he said.

Magnette argued that the time had come for multinationals and the very wealthy to contribute more.

“Contrary to what right-wing parties claim, that is possible,” he said.