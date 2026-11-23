About 222,000 premature deaths in the European Union were linked to long-term overexposure to fine particle pollution in 2024, the European Environment Agency said in a study published on Monday.

The study estimates how many of those deaths could have been avoided if concentrations of fine particulate matter, one of the most harmful air pollutants, had met World Health Organization guidelines.

It found that the overall trend across the EU is improving. Between 2005 and 2024, the number of premature deaths linked to fine particles fell by 57.2%, according to the agency.

That means the EU has already met its target of cutting deaths related to fine particle pollution by 55% by 2030, compared with 2005 levels. The bloc now aims to reduce air pollution to levels no longer considered harmful to health by 2050.

The agency said the improvement reflects measures introduced at the international, national and local levels. Air pollution has fallen in particular in domestic heating, transport and industry.

Even so, death rates linked to air pollution remain highest in countries in eastern and south-eastern Europe, the agency said.

A large body of research has documented the harmful effects of air pollutants. While some pollution comes from natural sources such as desert dust and emissions from wildfires, human-made pollution is mainly caused by the use of fossil fuels.

Fine particles released by tyre and brake wear also pose a risk to health.