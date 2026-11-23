Belgium’s pension funds surpassed €50 billion in total assets for the first time in 2025, reaching €50.6 billion, according to the Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA).

The combined balance sheet of Belgium’s occupational retirement institutions increased by 3% last year, marking a third consecutive year of growth after a 14% drop in 2022.

Membership also continued to rise, going up by 4% to 2.76 million people.

In 2025, nearly 80% of assets were invested in collective investment undertakings. Of those investments, 49% were in bonds and 39% in equities. They delivered a return of 3.6%, down from 8.6% in 2024.

The average funding ratio, which measures whether a pension fund has enough assets to meet all its obligations, stood at 122.4%, compared with 123% a year earlier.

The figures relate to second-pillar pension funds, which provide supplementary pensions built up by employees through their employer.

The FSMA, which supervises occupational retirement institutions, has published an annual summary of their statistical data for the past 16 years.