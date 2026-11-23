The first edition of the Lantern Festival will be held at Tour & Taxis in Brussels from 2 December to 3 January 2027, with 2,000 traditional lanterns on display under the theme 'Japan in Lights', organisers said on Monday.

The event will showcase Asian craftsmanship through handmade fabric lanterns designed to take visitors on an illuminated journey through Japanese culture.

According to the organisers, the experience will span more than 1,000 years of Japanese history and legend, transporting visitors from the slopes of Mount Fuji to the busy streets of Tokyo.

Along the route, visitors will encounter scenes featuring Jigokudani macaques, samurai warriors and sumo wrestlers.

The temporary exhibition has been designed as a three-part journey through Japan. The first section explores ancestral Japan, with temples, samurai, kimonos and silk parasols.

The second section moves into a modern city, highlighting the creative energy of contemporary Japan through manga and kawaii culture.

The final stage focuses on the beauty of Japan’s natural landscapes.

Visitors will also be able to explore gaming rooms and life-sized arcades, watch sumo competitions on a giant screen and take photographs in themed sets.

A Japanese restaurant will be available at the end of the route.

The festival will run each day from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, except on school holidays.

The 'Japan in Lights' theme was first presented in Paris in 2025, where it attracted 250,000 visitors.