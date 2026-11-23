Fourteen countries, including the UK, Belgium, Spain, Canada and Australia, have so far accepted a ruling by the International Court of Justice that Myanmar committed genocide against its Rohingya minority.

In a joint statement issued on Monday, the countries said they recognised the court’s decision and urged Myanmar to fully comply with its obligations under international law, including the ruling itself.

Noting that the Rohingya have endured years of appalling violence, displacement and persecution, the countries stressed that the Court’s decision sends a clear message: that such acts cannot be committed with impunity.

The group also included The Gambia, which brought the case before the ICJ in 2019.

The UK separately announced sanctions against five senior military officials suspected of serious human rights abuses, including asset freezes and travel bans, in what it said was an effort to increase pressure on Myanmar’s military.

British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said the violence and persecution inflicted on the Rohingya could not go unanswered and that, following the court’s landmark ruling, the UK now formally recognised the genocide against the Rohingya.

The Foreign Office also said it would provide an additional £5 million in humanitarian aid for Rohingya in Rakhine state and a further £3 million to support survivors’ access to justice.

Last Thursday, after the ruling by the Hague-based court, the UK announced the expulsion of Myanmar’s defence attaché and summoned the country’s chargé d’affaires.

Myanmar’s presidential spokesperson described the ruling as unfair, while China also criticised it.