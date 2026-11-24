This year marked the 30th anniversary of Belgium's Law of 4 August 1996, which strengthened the country's approach to protecting workers' well-being by establishing a more systematic framework for preventing workplace risks.

Workplace well-being remains a major concern, as reflected in The Brussels Times' Dear Kristina series, which has explored issues ranging from burnout to sedentary office work.

According to a 2025 survey by the European Agency for Safety and Health at Work (EU-OSHA), half of Belgian workers reported being exposed to severe time pressure or work overload, while nearly one in three said they had experienced stress, depression or anxiety caused or aggravated by their work during the previous 12 months.

Building on existing protections and transposing a 1989 European directive, Belgium's 1996 law introduced a more systematic approach to identifying, assessing and preventing workplace risks.

Under the law, workplace well-being encompasses several areas, ranging from occupational safety and workers' health to psychosocial risks, ergonomics and workplace hygiene.

What does the law mean for workers today?

The 1996 law is complemented by the Code on well-being at work, which brings together the detailed regulations governing workplace health and safety.

Under these rules, employers must draw up a five-year prevention plan and annual action plans setting out the measures they intend to take to prevent workplace risks.

Every employer must organise prevention internally, with at least one designated prevention adviser. In businesses with fewer than 20 workers, the employer can fulfil this role personally.

Employers must also use an external prevention service, such as CESI or Mensura, when they cannot fulfil all their prevention obligations internally.

Physical health and safety

For workers, these obligations have practical implications. Employees experiencing back or neck pain from computer work can request ergonomic adjustments, while those regularly lifting heavy loads should benefit from measures to reduce physical strain.

Concerns about poor air quality or excessive humidity in the workplace can also be addressed with the assistance of an external prevention service.

Concerns about workplace risks can also be raised through employee representatives. In companies with at least 50 workers, a Committee for Prevention and Protection at Work is generally required.

Its employee representatives, elected by the workforce from lists presented by recognised trade unions, discuss workplace risks and prevention measures with the employer.

Psychosocial risks

Workplace protections also cover psychosocial risks, including work-related stress, bullying and sexual harassment.

These protections were progressively strengthened through collective labour agreements and legislation, with measures addressing work-related stress in 1999, workplace violence and harassment in 2002, and broader psychosocial risks in 2014.

Workers experiencing these problems can first turn to a personne de confiance/vertrouwenspersoon, or confidential counsellor, where one has been appointed. This person provides confidential support and can help resolve problems informally, including through discussions or mediation.

Workers can also contact the designated psychosocial prevention adviser, who may work within the company or for an external prevention service. The adviser can help resolve problems informally, but workers can also request a formal psychosocial intervention.

For individual cases, the adviser examines the situation and recommends measures to the employer. Although the employer is not obliged to follow the adviser's specific recommendations, they remain legally responsible for taking appropriate action.

Workers are generally encouraged to raise workplace concerns through existing prevention mechanisms first.

If these fail to resolve the problem, or if the required procedures are unavailable or unlawful, they can contact Belgium's labour inspectorate. Inspectors can investigate complaints, visit workplaces and require corrective measures, with serious violations potentially leading to sanctions.

Thirty years later, how are workers doing?

Despite extensive legal protections, workplace health risks remain widespread. A 2026 Belgian government study based on Eurofound survey data found that 79% of workers in Belgium reported at least one musculoskeletal complaint, such as back, neck or shoulder pain, during the preceding 12 months.

The study also found that workers' mental well-being was considerably lower in 2024 than in 2015.

Meanwhile, the nature of work continues to change. Digitalisation, remote working and the growing use of artificial intelligence are transforming working conditions, bringing potential benefits but also new challenges for workplace health and safety, including increased workloads, constant connectivity and increased employee surveillance, as highlighted by EU-OSHA.

One consequence of increasingly connected workplaces is that work can extend beyond official working hours.

A 2023 Eurofound study involving employees in Belgium, France, Italy and Spain found that nearly half regularly worked more hours than their contracts required, while more than 80% received work-related communications outside working hours.

A 2026 Eurofound analysis found that 59% of EU workers who received work-related communications every day outside working hours experienced frequent workplace stress, compared with 17% of those who never received such communications.

The growing use of artificial intelligence presents a similarly mixed picture. A 2026 study by CESI and Balencio, involving 803 respondents in French-speaking Belgium, found that 79.6% believed AI helped reduce part of their workload, while 73.9% said it had not increased pressure at work in terms of speed, the volume of tasks or productivity demands.

Nevertheless, 72.5% expressed concerns about data confidentiality and traceability, while only 50.8% believed their organisation had established rules governing AI use. The study also highlighted concerns about AI's impact on team cohesion and insufficient organisational support for using it properly.

Thirty years after the 1996 law, questions remain about how effectively workplace protections are implemented and used. According to Co-Prev, Belgium's umbrella association of external prevention services, psychosocial risk assessments increased by 7% in 2025, although approaches to prevention still vary considerably, with some employers systematically addressing these risks and others doing very little.

Meanwhile, a survey by IDEWE, an external workplace prevention service, found that while 72% of workers knew whom to contact about psychosocial problems, only 37% said they would approach a confidential counsellor and 12% a psychosocial prevention adviser.