Flemish actress Mona Mina Leon won the International Emmy in the ‘Best Performance by an Actress’ category for her portrayal of Yasmine in the Streamz drama series ‘Holy Sh!t’, on Monday evening (local time) in New York.

The International Emmy Awards announced this via social media. She is the first Belgian actress to win this prestigious award.

In ‘Holy Sh!t’, Mona Mina Leon plays the role of Yasmine, a young woman with Tourette’s syndrome who dreams of becoming a teacher. She has been living within her own safe boundaries for years, until suddenly her father turns up – a man she has never known.

Through him, she also discovers a whole family that had previously been absent from her life. Streamz describes ‘Holy Sh!t’ as a heart-warming dramedy series about family, love and self-acceptance.

“Holy shit! What an honour and what a surprise,” said Mona Mina Leon after the ceremony. She thanked her co-star Ella June Henrard, director Geoffrey Enthoven, her agent Vanessa Tersteeg and her therapist.

“I grew up surrounded by people from all walks of life, with different religions and who spoke different languages. That taught me that ‘the other person’ is never the problem, because ‘the other person’ doesn’t exist,” she said during her acceptance speech at the ceremony.

“I want to thank the people who have been kind to me for no reason at all. It takes a lot of courage to live this life and walk through the world with an open heart.”

“To all the sensitive and gentle people, to everyone with a heart that seems too big for this world: I love you, you rock, thank you for existing, and please stay with us because we need you,” she added.

The online series ‘De klas van 2000’ also won an award at the 54th International Emmy Awards Gala. The VTM series won in the ‘Short-form Series’ category.