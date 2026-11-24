Around 47,000 women and girls were killed by intimate partners or family members worldwide in 2025, the equivalent of nearly five every hour, according to a United Nations report published on Tuesday.

The report, released by UN Women and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, found that 60% of the 78,000 women intentionally killed last year were murdered by someone close to them.

The estimated 47,000 victims amount to around 129 deaths every day. The figure has remained broadly stable in recent years, fluctuating between 45,000 and 51,000.

While women accounted for 19% of all homicide victims worldwide, 60% of female victims were killed by intimate partners or family members, compared with just 11% of male victims.

Africa recorded the highest number of such killings, with an estimated 22,100 victims, followed by Asia (15,100), the Americas (7,400), Europe (2,100) and Oceania (300).

The UN warned that femicide rates have declined more slowly than overall homicide rates, particularly in Europe and the Americas, pointing to persistent gender stereotypes and barriers to justice.

It also stressed that limited data on femicides committed outside the domestic sphere make it difficult to assess the full global scale of gender-related killings.