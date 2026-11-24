Bonjour à toutes et tous, hello everyone!

Today’s big story is about Kanal-Centre Pompidou – Brussels €230 million cultural gamble in the old Citroën garage. As regular contributor Frédéric Moreau writes, the colossal building is becoming a museum, a public playground and a new landmark for the city.

But can it also transform the neighbourhood around it? We’ll soon find out.

On its 1.7-hectare site, Kanal will house museums of modern and contemporary art and of architecture, landscape and urban ecosystems. Read all about it here.

We also have a story about employees’ well-being in Belgium, as this year marks the 30th anniversary of the country's Law of 4 August 1996, which strengthened the country's approach to protecting workers' wellbeing by establishing a more systematic framework for preventing workplace risks.

Regular contributor Reza Farsi Madan explains what the law means for workers today. Read it here.

We also have a story about Amazon. Workers in the American multinational told MEPs that the company’s opaque algorithms continuously raise performance expectations, reports editor Alexander Chituc.

In a report presented by MEP Li Andersson (Left Alliance), a stark difference between how Amazon represented the working conditions in its fulfilment centres and the experiences reported by workers' representatives became clear. Read more here.

And lastly, I know we just had a big strike, but I already wanted to warn you about more potential disruptions in December: air traffic controllers at Skeyes have issued a strike notice between 9 December and 9 January.

While they said they would try to avoid the end-of-year holidays, nothing is guaranteed. Find out more here.

If you have any thoughts, comments, tips or suggestions, you can send them to m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Wishing you a good week ahead!

Maïthé

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