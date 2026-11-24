A court in Tongeren has convicted three Dutch nationals for stealing electricity cables from 23 electric vehicle charging stations across Limburg and Liège this Spring.

One suspect was given a community sentence, while the others received prison terms of up to 24 months. Each of the men was ordered to pay a €500 fine.

Between 12 February and 10 March, charging points in Lanaken, Maasmechelen, Bilzen-Hoeselt, Oupeye, Herstal and Eupen were stripped of their power cables. The thieves targeted the copper inside them.

Stations operated by Fastned, DATS 24 and Q8 were among those targeted. The affected charging points were located at petrol stations, supermarkets and other sites.

CCTV footage showed the suspects travelling in a Mitsubishi Colt fitted with stolen Dutch number plates. One of the offenders was repeatedly seen dressed in black.

The car was stopped on 10 March after the group had removed cables from several charging stations in Eupen. Two of the suspects admitted they had regularly joined a 44-year-old Dutchman to carry out the thefts.

Investigators said the 44-year-old had been staying with one of the other men and had been using his car since 10 February to travel to Belgium and commit the thefts. He then sold the stolen cables to metal dealers in the Netherlands.

The man who hosted the 44-year-old told the court he became suspicious when his guest began carrying envelopes of cash more and more often. After learning where the money came from, he was asked to join the thefts and eventually took part about six times, including on the night of the arrests.

He had asked the judge last month for a community sentence. The court granted that request, imposing 130 hours of community service, with a one-year prison term to be served if he fails to complete it.

A third Dutch national, who took part in one raid and failed to appear in court last month, was sentenced in his absence to one year in prison.

The 44-year-old, considered the main offender, was sentenced to 24 months in prison, and the court extended his detention.