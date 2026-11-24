Belgium’s liberal Mouvement Reformateur (MR) party wants to extend flexi-jobs to self-employed workers and a proposal to that effect will be discussed during budget talks, ministers said on Tuesday.

At present, flexi-jobs - jobs offering flexible working conditions, such as flexible hours, adjustable schedules, remote work or hybrid conditions - are open to pensioners and salaried employees, but self-employed people are excluded.

Parliamentarian Vincent Van Quickenborne (Anders) said that should change and has tabled a bill on the issue. He argued there is no reason to exclude the self-employed, who often face irregular income, rising costs and seasonal fluctuations.

Responding to a question from Van Quickenborne, Minister Eléonore Simonet, whose portfolio includes the self-employed as well as SMEs, said that while the measure was not included in the government agreement, the MR has put it on the table in budget negotiations to end a "de facto discrimination" against self-employed workers.

Budget Minister Vincent Van Peteghem (Christen-Democratisch en Vlaams, CD&V) later confirmed in the parliamentary Finance and Budget Committee that the proposal would be discussed as part of the budget talks.

He told Van Quickenborne that he had not yet examined the details of the draft law.

The parliamentarian said he was surprised by that response, noting that the negotiations had been going on for months and asking how come the minister had still not reviewed the proposal.