The European Commission decided on Tuesday not to escalate Belgium’s excessive deficit procedure, saying it will assess the country’s budget once it is submitted and review its fiscal position again next spring using 2026 data.

Despite the federal government crisis, Belgium is still considered to be complying with EU budget rules.

As it has not yet received a full draft budget, the Commission based its assessment on the indicator for net expenditure growth.

Belgium’s projected net expenditure growth of 2.2% in 2026 remains below the 2.5% ceiling. The forecast rate of 3.1% in 2027 exceeds that limit, but is still covered by the flexibility margin of 0.7% of GDP granted for military spending under the “national escape clause”.

As a result, Belgium continues to avoid a tougher stage of the procedure, which in the worst case could lead to the suspension of EU funds or a fine, although such sanctions have never yet been imposed on any Member State.

However, Commission officials stressed that compliance does not mean the public finances are in good shape.

Last week, the European executive forecast that, without policy changes, Belgium would post the highest deficit in the Eurozone in 2028, at 5.7% of GDP, level with France.

It also projected that Belgium's public debt would rise to 115.8% of GDP.

The €10 billion in savings or measures being sought by the federal authorities is the minimum needed to keep the federal government and social security on the required net expenditure path until 2029, when the national escape clause expires.

Commission experts said that would be a positive step, but warned that it was impossible to guarantee that €10 billion would be enough to put the debt and deficit on a downward path.

That, they said, will also depend on macroeconomic developments and future tax revenues.