Economic abuse affects one in five women and can continue after separation, La Ligue des familles warned on Tuesday as it called for stronger action against this often-invisible form of violence.

According to the human rights organisation, economic abuse includes controlling income, preventing a partner from working, forcing her into debt and refusing to pay maintenance. The impact can be just as devastating as physical or sexual violence, even though it receives far less attention, it said.

Citing a survey by the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights and the European Institute for Gender Equality, La Ligue des familles said 20% of women are affected.

The group stressed that economic abuse often continues after a violent relationship has ended.

For many women, it said, control persists through money when child maintenance or other exceptional expenses are not paid.

“At present, when maintenance is not paid, it is the parent who needs the money — almost always the mother — who must take steps to recover it,” Madeleine Guyot, the organisation’s director-general, said in a statement.

“We want to reverse that logic: families must be able to rely on a public system that secures payments automatically. This is particularly important when non-payment forms part of a strategy of control and violence,” she added.

On the eve of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, La Ligue des familles also published a guide aimed at helping women identify economic abuse, keep evidence and make use of existing support mechanisms.

The organisation also criticised the Civil Code, saying it remains largely based on a restrictive understanding of domestic violence.

It called for the law to be updated to explicitly include economic abuse, in order to better protect victims.