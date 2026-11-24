A parliamentary committee has approved a bill to make care leave and urgent family leave more flexible, allowing private-sector workers to take them by the hour rather than only in full days.

The proposal, put forward by Vooruit legislators Anja Vanrobaeys and Funda Oru, was approved on Tuesday by the Chamber’s social affairs committee.

Since November 2022, employees have been entitled to up to five days of care leave. Urgent family leave has existed since 1989 and allows up to 10 days a year in the event of a private emergency.

Neither type of leave is paid.

Until now, staff in the federal civil service have not been required to take such leave as full days. The new bill would extend that flexibility to private-sector employees.

“In the event of the unexpected, every parent should be able to take flexible leave for family reasons: just a few hours, or a full day if needed, without complications or worries,” the two MPs said.

“With this bill, we want to support parents and give them some breathing space,” they added.