Flanders leads the world in English proficiency according to a widely cited annual study, but scores are falling and its dominance is waning.

Flanders is the best place in the world for non-native English proficiency, according to EF's latest English Proficiency Index (EPI), which draws on results from people who chose to take its online test. However, according to EF, the average score for Flanders was 15 points lower than in 2025, the third consecutive year of falling.

Now, researchers are trying to understand what's behind Flanders' narrowing lead, whether it's changing media habits, a reduced exposure to English, or even whether the trend shows the limitations of the data itself rather than an actual decline in language skills.

We asked four language researchers what's behind the decline, whether we can trust the data, and what comes next.

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In Flanders, Antwerp scores the highest, ahead of West and East Flanders and Flemish Brabant. Together, these four provinces are the top regions across all 117 countries assessed by EF's test.

Flemish language learners have two strong foundations to build on when learning English. The first is that Flemish speakers have early, regular contact with English outside the classroom through original-language films and other media, where English is subtitled rather than dubbed.

Professor Laurence Mettewie, from the University of Namur, told The Brussels Times that early access to English-language TV with Dutch subtitles exposes learners to the language, unlocking access to more English-language media later on.

"They have easy access to all kinds of games and music and entertainment in English because they have already somehow been informally trained to decode and understand English with the subtitles of the series on television."

The second advantage is the closeness between the two languages. Professor Elke Peters at KU Leuven told The Brussels Times that studies have shown a native English speaker would only need around 24 to 30 weeks of full-time study to reach a professional level of Dutch.

"They're both Germanic languages, so there isn't a big linguistic distance. The languages share many cognates, so many words have similar forms and similar meanings," she noted.

These two strong foundations give Flemish speakers a leg up, most clearly on display when Flemish students start secondary school. Only at this stage does English become a formal part of the curriculum.

"Some learners in grade 6 of primary education can already identify grammatical sentences and correct these sentences without ever having had any English lessons in school," Peters noted.

Young people are becoming less proficient in English

But these advantages for Flemish speakers may be waning, which may explain the three years of proficiency declines recorded by EF.

Professor Alex Housen from Vrije Universiteit Brussel told The Brussels Times that the number of Dutch-speaking programmes on TV has increased considerably since the early 1990s, replacing English programming in Flanders. Children's shows are also being dubbed until later ages such as 10 or 11.

Flanders has also not escaped the wider shift away from television toward content on mobile phones, as many young people now get more of their information online. This has reduced their exposure to English-language media.

"Young people are watching a decreasing number of hours of television. It's all personalised screens now, and very often they can get content in their first language, their native language, rather than in English," he noted.

More programmes are also being dubbed rather than shown in English with subtitles, and YouTube is also introducing auto-dubbing for video content. Housen's hunch is that these factors have contributed to the decline in English proficiency, particularly among young people in Flanders.

However, there will be many factors at play, cautions Professor Fanny Meunier from UCLouvain. She told The Brussels Times that socio-economic factors also play a huge role in language learning in Belgium.

"If you're lucky enough to be able to travel, to be able to visit other countries, or if in your socio-economic environment you make friends with people who know different languages, I think all that plays a role," she argued.

EPI's worldwide test results for 18- 20-year-olds show a steady decline in English proficiency since 2016, which collapsed during the pandemic and has remained at a consistently lower level since.

In Belgium as a whole, the divide between age groups has widened. While Belgians in the 31-40 and 41+ age groups achieve the best scores worldwide for their age groups, EF noted that Belgians between 18 and 20 years old "have been lagging significantly behind for several years now."

Housen noted that this trend has been seen in other ways over time, with proficiency declining among new university students taking English language courses. "Our students who study English take a proficiency test at the beginning of their first year, and we've noticed that the scores are gradually dropping. They have been dropping over the past two decades or even more," he said.

Other universities have noticed the same, according to Housen, though he stressed this is just one hunch rather than a qualified explanation.

Can we trust the English Proficiency Index?

The challenge of getting to the bottom of the trend in English proficiency in Flanders is also complicated by the lack of detailed, publicly available evidence beyond EF's English Proficiency Index.

EF has not published age breakdowns for Flanders, so it is unclear whether the 15-point fall is driven by younger test takers, as the age trends cited in this article are global or Belgium-wide.

The academic experts interviewed for this article all cautioned against reading too much into EF's results without understanding how the test sample is composed.

The test could suffer from so-called cohort effects. EPI's sample is self-selected and not representative of each country's population, and the number taking it each year could vary, as could the demographic breakdown. According to the EF, while the pandemic may have played a role in changes to proficiency among younger test takers, further research is needed.

"The EF EPI measures proficiency rather than its underlying causes, so we cannot establish a direct causal link," a spokesperson said. "Changes in learning environments, opportunities to practise English and exposure to the language may all be contributing factors, but further research would be needed to understand their relative impact," they added.

The Brussels Times contacted EF for clarity on how the younger age cohort has changed over the years globally and in Belgium, but did not get a response by the time of publication.

Will scores keep falling?

Language study, use, and interpretation are changing. This is especially true as more media is consumed online and artificial intelligence tools make interpretation and communication easier.

Housen argues he would not be surprised if the scores in Flanders for English proficiency fell even further with the advent of AI and translation engines. The number of people studying languages in higher education is also in decline, he noted.

"Everyone's turning to translation engines," he explained. "These days even iPhones or earphones can do the job of interpreters more or less." He noted that the need for Dutch speakers to learn English was motivated by the fact that Dutch was not an international language, so Dutch speakers were forced to learn another language, but that motivation was also decreasing.

However, Peters also does not expect English proficiency to fall sharply in Belgium, because the language is so dominant.

"With the dominance of English, I don't think we will get a huge decline. That would be surprising," she said.

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