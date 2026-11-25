Belgium’s economy is expected to grow by 1.1% in 2027, with inflation reaching 3%, although a prolonged conflict in Iran could weaken growth and drive prices higher, according to economic forecasts published on Wednesday by BNP Paribas Fortis.

If the conflict in Iran were to continue throughout 2027 and keep disrupting energy markets, Belgian growth could slow to 0.6% while inflation could rise to 4.7%, the bank said.

For 2026, BNP Paribas Fortis forecasts Belgian gross domestic product growth of 0.8%.

Oil prices are expected to be one of the main sources of uncertainty in 2027. Should the conflict remain unchanged, a barrel of oil could trade between $85 and $110, the bank said. In the event of further escalation, it could rise above $120.

Oil transport costs also remain high. According to BNP Paribas Fortis, they rose from $4 a barrel before the war to $33 at the end of September.

The bank warned that these additional costs could keep inflation elevated and further squeeze household purchasing power.

Beyond the international outlook, Belgium’s growth will also depend on its ability to boost productivity as the population ages.

Koen De Leus, chief economist at BNP Paribas Fortis, said the labour replacement rate stands at between 85% and 90%. He warned that unless higher productivity offsets this trend, it would weigh on growth.

He did, however, welcome the recent rise in the employment rate among people aged 55 to 74.

Industrial trends vary sharply from one sector to another. Since 2003, production capacity has increased by 57% in the food industry and has also grown in pharmaceuticals.

By contrast, it has fallen by 58% in textiles, where offshoring has “probably played a role,” and by 20% in the paper industry, notably because of digitalisation.