The Royal Meteorological Institute has issued a yellow warning for icy roads from 7 p.m. on Wednesday until midday on Thursday in Brussels and the provinces of Flemish Brabant, East Flanders and West Flanders, excluding the coast.

The institute said temperatures would fall below freezing again quite quickly on Wednesday evening, creating a risk of ice from wet road surfaces freezing or from light rain turning to ice.

The danger is expected to be greatest in the south and south-west of the country, although icy patches may also form locally elsewhere. Because temperatures will remain below zero overnight, the risk of slippery conditions is likely to continue into Thursday morning.

Drivers have also been urged to take care in Hainaut, Luxembourg, Walloon Brabant and Namur, where roads may also become icy.

Freezing conditions are forecast across the country on Wednesday evening. Minimum temperatures are expected to range from around -1C at the coast to about -6C in the East Cantons, with local lows of around -10C in parts of the Ardennes.

In areas that have seen rain, ice patches could form rapidly on Wednesday evening, making roads hazardous.