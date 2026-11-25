US billionaire financier Todd Boehly has agreed to acquire the foreign assets of Russian oil company Lukoil through a share-swap deal, according to reports on Wednesday evening by the Financial Times, Reuters and other media outlets.

Lukoil’s international business spans 11 countries and currently produces about 350,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day.

The assets include three European refineries and more than 2,000 petrol stations, including 180 in Belgium.

Before US sanctions took effect, Lukoil valued the business at $22 billion in October last year, the Financial Times reported.

The deal has been reached by a consortium led by Eldridge, Boehly’s investment company.

Boehly, who is also known as a former owner of the English football club Chelsea, told Reuters the transaction would be structured as a share swap. Under the arrangement, Lukoil’s foreign assets would be exchanged for Russia-listed shares in Lukoil and other Russian companies that had been bought by Western investors.

Those shares have been frozen since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “We are effectively swapping shares that are worthless to Americans,” Boehly said.

Using the frozen shares as payment avoids a direct cash transfer to Russia.

The agreement still requires approval from the Office of Foreign Assets Control, part of the US Treasury Department.