Dutch writer Ester Naomi Perquin has won the Boekenbon Literature Prize for her novel, 'Tot alles in beweging komt', receiving €50,000 for what the jury called a work of “astonishing precision.”

The Dutch poet has won many of the major poetry prizes in the Dutch-speaking world since her debut in 2007. 'Tot alles in beweging komt' is her first prose work.

According to the jury, she tells the story of Ela, a former prison officer, with “impressively deliberate clarity.”

In the book, Ela looks back on her life, from her childhood and her father’s early death to her pregnancy later in life.

Rather than following a straightforward chronological structure, Perquin builds the story like a puzzle. Through childhood memories, anecdotes from Ela’s time as a prison officer and reflections on pregnancy, the reader gradually uncovers a dark family secret.

Perquin knows how to set things in motion through contrast, the jury noted. It praised the way her at-times lightly sweet style engages with bitter subjects, and how she evokes the soft pink intimacy of womanhood and motherhood before stripping away all protection from the often-merciless outside world.

Despite those sharp contrasts, which could easily have tipped into caricature, the jury said the book remains “a work of astonishing precision.”

The Boekenbon Literature Prize is awarded each year to the best original Dutch-language novel published in the previous year.

Last year, Belgian writer Charlotte Van den Broeck won the prestigious prize for Een vlam Tasmaanse tijgers. Previous winners include Anjet Daanje, Jeroen Brouwers and Stefan Hertmans.