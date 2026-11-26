A call by the Vooruit party for Christen Democratisch en Vlaams (CD&V) leader Sammy Mahdi to resign from Vilvoorde's municipal council has earned the wrath of the coalition governing the Flemish Brabant city.

The Flemish Socialists, who are in the opposition in Vilvoorde, called on the CD&V leader to resign as a municipal councillor or start fulfilling the role properly, accusing him of failing to intervene in council meetings for two years.

"He was again absent yesterday, as a result of which the majority was unable to manage the required quorum," former mayor Hans Bonte (Vooruit) said in a social media post on Tuesday.

Accusing Mahdi of not carrying out his council mandate adequately, he charged that the CD&V leader had made no contributions during the two-year period.

The ruling majority in Vilvoorde reacted angrily to the criticism. Remy Esquiliche Esquinas, leader of the Anders/CD&V group, described it as an “orchestrated,” personal attack.

According to Esquiliche Esquinas, it was obvious where Mahdi was at the time: in federal budget talks with the prime minister and other party leaders.

He also rejected claims that Mahdi’s absence meant the majority had failed to reach the required quorum. He said it had been agreed that the meeting in question would go ahead with enough councillors present, as not everyone could be called in within 24 hours.

He also accused Vooruit of dragging out meetings unnecessarily and said opposition councillors were not always present either.

N-VA alderman Jeroen Bergers also criticised Vooruit's call, saying each group should “sweep its own doorstep.” He pointed out that Bonte, himself, had often been absent when he served as Flemish housing minister.