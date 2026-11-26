Belgium is not sufficiently protected against a measles outbreak according to the latest OECD health report, with only 73% of eligible children having received both required vaccine doses in 2025.

That figure puts Belgium among the worst performers in the European Union, with only Romania recording a lower rate at 68%.

The gap with neighbouring countries and the EU average is substantial. Hungary, Cyprus and Portugal show that the recommended vaccination rate of 95% is achievable.

Belgium has trailed the European average for some time, but the decline has accelerated in recent years. Sciensano, the Belgian health institute that calculated the OECD figures using region-supplied data, says the sharp drop is mainly linked to the country's French-speaking part.

Surveys in 2024 and 2025 of French-speaking pupil guidance centres found a documented vaccination rate of just 52%, which Sciensano described as dramatically low.

In Flanders, the most recent official figures date from 2020. At that time, 89.3% of children had received two doses of the vaccine.

According to the World Health Organisation, at least 95% of the population must receive two doses to achieve herd immunity.

Vaccination remains the best protection against measles, and in Flanders the jabs are offered free of charge to children in their first and second year of life.