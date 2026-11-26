Eneco has received a warning from the Belgian Centre for Cybersecurity (CCB) that hackers may have stolen customer data over the weekend, the energy supplier said on Wednesday evening.

While the company had initially denied that its database had been hacked, the CCB informed Eneco that customer information “eventually has been stolen by malicious third parties,” a company spokeswoman said.

Eneco said it is now investigating the circumstances of the incident and its impact on customers, and that customers would be informed, “as soon as we know more.”

The company added that the security issue has since been resolved.

Earlier on Wednesday, a cybercriminal claimed to have stolen more than 100,000 customer numbers, as well as tens of thousands of bank account numbers and postal addresses, from a database belonging to Eneco’s Belgian branch.