Nearly three in four Belgians are worried that generative AI tools will lead to the loss of many jobs, according to new figures from Statbel, Belgium's statistics agency, released this week.

A third of Belgians are also personally worried about the threat to their own professional status. The figures vary by profession, with those working in financial services the most concerned (62%), and those working in horeca (25%) or health care (24%) the least concerned.

Annaik De Voghel, a spokesperson from trade union ABVV-FGTB, told The Brussels Times that it was important to move away from the extremes of the debate on AI and work.

A more informed debate is required, according to De Voghel, that focuses on the future of work, pay and compensation in the age of AI. AI will not result in mass job losses, she noted, but it will take more than just training to ensure a smooth transition.

"If a task that previously took eight hours can be completed in six hours thanks to AI, what happens to the two hours saved? They can be used to increase output, reduce staffing levels, boost profit margins or to improve working conditions, increase wages and reduce working time."

ABVV-FGTB are pushing for a collective reduction in working time to a four-day working week, without any loss of pay.

"Artificial intelligence must be a tool for social progress. If it enables us to reduce the amount of human labour required, the choice should not be between overworking some and leaving others unemployed," De Voghel noted.

Despite concerns about job security, most Belgians use GenAI tools at least once a week. One in three use it every day, and a further third use it at least once a week.

Use cases vary, however, as nearly half of all Belgians use GenAI for work purposes. Overall, the most common use of GenAI tools is personal, with 82% of Belgians using them for that purpose.

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