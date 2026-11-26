More than 26,000 people are challenging the Belgian Federal Government’s pension reform before the Constitutional Court, arguing that several measures violate constitutional principles and European legislation, according to Le Soir.

The application for annulment, coordinated by PTB/PVDA, was filed this Thursday by 26,101 applicants. The legal challenge targets three key aspects of the reform: the pension penalty, stricter eligibility requirements for early retirement, and changes to the calculation of government workers’ pensions.

“Many people followed our political opposition to the law on social media, and this generated a certain amount of enthusiasm,” federal MP Kim De Witte (PVDA) told Le Soir.

Discrimination against part-time workers

The pension penalty applies to people who retire early without having completed 35 career years of at least 156 working days each and accumulated 7,020 days worked or equivalent periods. The applicants argue that the measure disproportionately affects part-time employees, women and low- and medium-skilled workers, violating the principle of equality enshrined in the Belgian Constitution.

According to Federal Planning Bureau figures quoted by De Witte, 37% of female employees taking early retirement risk facing a pension penalty, compared with 14% of their male counterparts. The applicants also denounce differences in treatment between self-employed workers, salaried employees and government workers.

Another argument concerns the retroactive nature of the stricter early retirement requirements. By increasing the minimum number of working days needed for a year to count towards a person’s career from 104 to 156, the government has changed the rules for workers who can no longer adjust their past employment decisions.

Government workers’ pension rights

The legal challenge also targets changes to the calculation of government workers’ pensions, which will gradually take into account a longer period of earnings rather than the final five years of their careers. The applicants argue that the measure reduces previously accrued pension rights, despite many government workers having chosen public sector careers because of the prospect of a higher pension.

Further legal challenges could be filed before the 1 December deadline, with judges, teachers, and government workers reportedly considering similar action.