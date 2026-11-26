Goedemiddag, bonjour, and warm Thanksgiving wishes to our American readers.

I did a quick ask around in the newsroom to figure out what everyone is thankful for this year, and to little surprise, Schuman Square was not mentioned.

The works were finally completed 25 years after the first plans to renovate the roundabout were revealed, and unless you are passionate about concrete, emptiness, and a general lack of shade, the results are disappointing.

The amazing Philippe Van Parijs takes you on a trip down memory lane in today's lead story of Belgium in Brief.

He discusses the long road to the modern Schuman, passing by all the grand plans, abandoned tunnels, and dashed hopes before arriving at what can only be described as the pinnacle of mediocrity.

Moving on to another recurring staple of this newsletter: the federal budget, and whether there is still a government to negotiate over the deficit.

Yesterday, we discussed Anders' public flirt with the coalition, and a potential game of musical chairs as Vooruit's leader Conner Rousseau was about to speak to the press.

While some were anticipating a collapse of the current coalition, yours truly included, we got something different.

Rousseau made clear demands: for his party to agree to any budget proposal, it can not include a reform to salary indexing or leave the strongest shoulders untouched.

If PM Bart De Wever wants to find an agreement without meeting these demands, Rousseau invited him to find a new majority in parliament without his party.

Finally, we close today with a remarkable trend: Flanders is losing some of its shine as the world leader in English proficiency for non-native regions according to EF's latest English Proficiency Index (EPI).

For the third consecutive year, proficiency has fallen, and young people may be to blame.

Christopher Richards spoke to four language researchers to figure out why these numbers are dropping, and what they tell us about what comes next.

As always, if you have any thoughts, comments, tips, suggestions, or Thanksgiving wishes, you can reach me at j.vandessel@brusselstimes.com.

Have a lovely afternoon,

Josse

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