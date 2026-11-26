The Jules Bordet Institute in Brussels has expanded its breast imaging services with a new technique that can help doctors detect abnormalities that may go unnoticed during conventional mammograms, the institute announced on Thursday.

Unlike conventional mammography, contrast-enhanced mammography (CEM) involves injecting a contrast agent, allowing doctors to visualise both breast tissue and its blood supply.

“This technique provides doctors with additional information to identify certain abnormalities that might go undetected during a classic mammography,” explained breast specialist Veronica Mendez-Mayorga in a press release.

Additional tools

The technology complements existing diagnostic methods, including conventional mammography, ultrasound and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), providing medical teams with an additional tool for examining breast tissue in greater detail.

Alongside the introduction of the new technology, the institute has also refurbished its breast imaging rooms, corridors and waiting areas, adding flowers and decorative elements to create a more welcoming and calming environment for patients undergoing examinations.

As an internationally recognised cancer centre, the Jules Bordet Institute is accredited by the Organisation of European Cancer Institutes (OECI) as a Comprehensive Cancer Centre. Its accreditation was renewed in June 2026 for a further five years, recognising the close integration of specialised care, scientific research and education.