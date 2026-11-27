While this weekend's temperatures might make you want to stay indoors, there are plenty of fun reasons to leave the comfort of your heated home and embrace the cold.

Don't let the cold weather turn you into a Grinch. Here are The Brussels Times top picks for this weekend.

Get into the Holiday spirit

Winter Wonders, various locations, beginning 27 November

As Mariah Carey once elegantly put it, it's time. In particular, it's time for the 25th annual edition of Winter Wonders, Brussels largest Christmas market. This year, visitors can expect more than 200 Christmas market chalets selling festive treats, handmade gifts and decorations across the event's nine central locations.

All locations are free to attend, although some attractions require payment. The event opens at noon and closes at 22:00 every day, with the exception of Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve and 3 January, when it closes at 18:00. Visitors who want to reflect on 25 years of memories at Winter Wonders can visit the "Winter Memories" photo exhibition at the Place Royale location.

View a map of the festival here.

See Saint Nicholas, 11 Rue Picard, Brussels 1000, Sunday 29 November

Saint Nicholas is coming to town this Sunday to visit all of Brussels naughty and good children - and adults. From 10:00-17:00, children can tell Saint Nicholas their St. Nicholas Day wishes, and parents can take a photo with one of Belgium’s most-loved seasonal visitors.

Other activities, such as face painting, colouring, and balloon magic, will also be available. The event is free to attend, and no prior RSVP is needed.

Find directions to the event here.

Enjoy a film

Festival Cinemamed 2026, Cinéma Palace, until 04 December

Want a cinematic trip around the Mediterranean without having to leave Brussels? The annual Festival Cinemamed is in full swing with over 20 film showings planned for this weekend. This weekend's itinerary includes a mix of films, documentaries, short films and exclusive premieres.

Tickets for individual screenings cost €8, with reduced rates of €6 for under-18s and €7 for students, jobseekers and over-60s. Alternatively, a five-film pass is also available at a discounted rate for €32.50.

Buy tickets/see screening locations here.

Take home a tree

Week of the Tree, various locations, until Saturday 28 November

Brussels 7th annual Week of the Tree will wrap up this weekend with a final series of activities celebrating the city’s urban greenery. On Friday, visitors can collect a free tree in Neder-Over-Heembeek between 12:00 and 14:00. The list of trees and shrubs being distributed includes, but isn't limited to, apple trees, cherry trees, grapevines, and kiwi.

To wrap up Tree Week, a ceremonial tree planting at Ter Kamerenbos will take place at 14:00 on Saturday. A final tree and shrub distribution will follow immediately after the planting.

Read more about Tree Week here.

Have an event you'd like us to highlight? Are there any upcoming events that you'd like us to add to a future weekend preview? Send details to c.pray@brusselstimes.com for a chance to be featured.