A family was trapped under rubble following a powerful explosion in a house in Strépy-Bracquegnies (Hainaut) on Thursday morning, with the father of the family being found dead, the mayor of La Louvière, Jacques Gobert, announced.

The mother and daughter were rescued from the rubble and taken to hospital. The explosion, which destroyed the entire house, took place at around 03:30, though its cause is not yet known. The public prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation.

As a precaution, neighbouring homes were also evacuated. The mayor stated on his Facebook page that accommodation facilities are being opened for local residents who were evacuated.

“A structural engineer is assessing the condition of each affected property to determine whether the residents can safely return to them,” he wrote.

The social services of the OCMW have also been called upon to rehouse the residents of the affected house, the mayor added, whilst also expressing his sympathy to the family.