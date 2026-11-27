Belgian users of shared electric scooters and bicycles make more frequent journeys than their counterparts in any of the 24 other countries where mobility platform Bolt offers these services, according to figures released by the company.

Over the past two months, Belgian users recorded an average of 14 journeys per person, compared with 7,5 across Bolt’s other European Union markets. The United States came second in the international ranking, with an average of 13 trips per user, followed by Norway (12,8) and the United Kingdom (10,9). Within the EU, Bulgaria and Germany followed Belgium, recording 9,4 and 9,1 journeys per user respectively.

The figures also reveal considerable differences between Belgium and some of its European neighbours. Belgian customers used shared scooters and bicycles nearly three times as frequently as Dutch users, who averaged five journeys each. In Spain, the figure stood at just 4,5.

From occasional journeys to everyday transport

The popularity of mobility passes in Belgium suggests that shared electric vehicles are increasingly becoming part of users’ regular travel habits. 76 % of journeys made through Bolt in Belgium were completed using a pass, the highest proportion among the 17 EU countries surveyed. Only the United States recorded a higher percentage internationally, at 88 %.

Meanwhile, just over half (51 %) of Belgian users hold a pass, placing the country third internationally, behind Bulgaria and the United States. “Belgians aren’t just trying shared scooters and e-bikes, they’re building them into their daily routines,” said Alexis Hiernaux, General Manager for Micromobility at Bolt Benelux.

According to Hiernaux, the widespread use of passes indicated that customers are increasingly planning their journeys around shared mobility services rather than relying on them spontaneously.