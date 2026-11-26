Research by Cambridge professor Jason Arday, who was accused of plagiarism by an American researcher at Ghent University before his death, has been cleared by one of the institutions investigating him.

The Queen’s University Belfast opened an investigation into Arday’s work after he resigned from the University of Cambridge, the BBC reported on Thursday. Arday was found dead in his apartment in August shortly after his resignation.

Arday had become the youngest black professor at the prestigious Cambridge University in 2023, when he was given a chair at the age of 37.

"Having reviewed the matter,” a spokesperson for QUB said in a statement, “we are satisfied that the paper meets the appropriate academic standards and have no concerns regarding its publication.”

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According to reporting by the BBC, Liverpool John Moores University, where Arday received his PhD in 2015, also found that he had not plagiarised his academic work.

Accusations of plagiarism were first published by Nathan Cofnas, an American postdoctoral researcher at Ghent University, in a Substack post titled “DEI Fraud and Cover-Up at Cambridge” on July 21, 2026.

Cofnas, a self-described "race realist," was suspended from his position at Ghent on August 20, before being reinstated with a three-month teaching ban.

In May, over 2,000 students from Ghent signed a petition in protest against the university over appointing Cofnas.

In October, Belgium’s independent centre for equal opportunities, Unia, announced they were planning to file a complaint against Nathan Cofnas over remarks that it believes repeatedly breached the country’s anti-racism law.

After the publication of an opinion article by Nathan Remcho, a colleague of Cofnas at the UGent, in The Brussels Times, The danger of legitimising hate through academia, Nathan Cofnas, in his right to reply, described himself as controversial because he defends “the view that genes play a nontrivial role in average race differences in traits such as intelligence,” a position he called “hereditarianism.”

During a podcast appearance shortly after Arday's resignation, Cofnas joked that “after the revolution, [he]’ll be the head of the department of eugenics and race science at Harvard.”