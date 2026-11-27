A Brussels criminal court ruled on Friday that a summons brought by Antwerp rabbi and activist Moshe Friedman against Bill White, the United States ambassador to Belgium, is inadmissible, finding that the envoy enjoys diplomatic immunity.

The court said there was no legal or treaty-based ground on which Belgium could ask the United States to waive that immunity.

Friedman has already said he will appeal the decision. He had summoned White personally, seeking his conviction on allegations including threats, blackmail, defamation and harassment.

The case followed comments made by the ambassador in the weekly magazine Humo, in which he criticised Friedman, who had earlier filed a complaint against US President Donald Trump.

The dispute is linked to a gift presented to Trump by Antwerp’s diamond sector to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States: a ring set with 321 diamonds and 75 other gemstones. According to Friedman, the gift was intended to persuade Trump to put pressure on the Belgian investigation into ritual circumcisions.

He also alleged that White made disparaging remarks about him on Instagram.

Friedman argued that the ambassador was directly involved in what he described as an attempted bribe. He said White’s remarks, together with the threats he says the ambassador made, amounted to “a clear attempt to prevent further disclosures that are dangerous for the president and also for the ambassador”.

As ambassador, White is in principle protected by diplomatic immunity. The public prosecutor had therefore argued that the criminal proceedings were inadmissible.

Friedman, however, contended that the ambassador could still be tried and convicted, even if any sentence imposed could not be enforced.

He also asked the prosecution, through the competent federal authorities and diplomatic channels, to seek from the United States an explicit waiver of the ambassador’s criminal immunity.

The court has now rejected those arguments.

Friedman is an Antwerp-based activist and calls himself a rabbi, although the latter title is disputed and several Jewish organisations have distanced themselves from him. He is said not to have completed the prescribed training.