Bruges police have launched an investigation after Elliott Blackham, a Liverpool FC supporter who travelled to the city for Wednesday night’s Champions League match against Club Brugge, was reported missing.

After the match, he was due to return to the United Kingdom by coach, but failed to show up. His father, Neil Blackham raised the alarm on Thursday.

“My son Elliott Blackham has gone missing in Brugge, Belgium last night while watching Liverpool FC," his father wrote on Facebook. "He missed the coach home & hasn't been heard from since midnight in Brugge."

Bruges local police said they were informed of the disappearance by Blackham’s father and have since opened an inquiry. The missing fan’s mobile phone was given to police.

Investigators are looking into the circumstances of his disappearance, but it remains unclear what may have happened.

Police in Bruges are also in contact with their counterparts in England.