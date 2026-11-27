A newly rebuilt Lidl supermarket opened its doors on Chaussée de Wavre in Ixelles on Wednesday 25 November, following a major redevelopment that increased its retail space by nearly 60%. The store was closed for roughly seven months.

Located at number 138, the supermarket was completely demolished and rebuilt, incorporating a former neighbouring theatre. Its sales area has expanded from 599 to 957 square metres.

The store follows Lidl’s new supermarket concept, first introduced in Dinant in February, which places greater emphasis on fresh produce and improving the shopping experience. The supermarket features wider aisles, lower shelving, and a redesigned bakery section offering freshly baked goods throughout the day. A digital screen provides customers with information on allergens.

New refrigeration units have also been installed to extend the shelf life of certain fruits and vegetables and reduce food waste. Meanwhile, non-food products have been grouped into themed sections to make weekly offers easier to find.

Environmental considerations

Developed in consultation with local authorities, the building incorporates several features aimed at reducing its environmental impact. Heat generated by refrigeration equipment is recovered to warm the supermarket, while a green roof provides additional thermal insulation. Rainwater is also collected for use in staff sanitary facilities.

The redevelopment includes a garden at the rear of the building, intended to bring more greenery to the neighbourhood and help mitigate urban heat. To encourage cycling, the supermarket has been equipped with 16 secure parking spaces accommodating both conventional bicycles and cargo bikes.

The expansion has also created six additional jobs, bringing the number of employees at the Ixelles branch to 32.