Belgium’s Court of Audit says many measures announced by the federal government in the 2025 budget, which were meant to raise €16.3 billion by 2029, remain uncertain or difficult to quantify.

Their total impact is estimated at €16.4 billion by 2029, including €9.1 billion for the federal government and €7.3 billion for social security. At the same time, additional defence spending and other new policies were expected to cost €3.5 billion in 2025.

However, the court said that there is still considerable uncertainty about the effects of those reforms and measures, and some savings plans have been delayed or watered down.

The deficit is increasingly important, as Belgium did not meet the EU’s budget criteria in 2025, with a government deficit of 5.2% of GDP and a public debt of 108.1% of GDP. In 2024, the deficit stood at 4.4%. This deterioration was mainly driven by Entity I, which covers the federal government and social security.

While the deficit rose from 2.7% to 3.7% of GDP, the Court of Audit noted this was still better than the 5.5% initially forecast.

The court also examined the reforms and savings measures set out in the coalition agreement that are expected to have an effect over several years. Some have already been implemented since the 2025 budget was drawn up, while others are still being rolled out.

These include measures linked to migration, the reform of the minimum income scheme and the reorganisation of federal public services. Defence spending was also increased significantly to meet NATO’s target of 2% of GDP.

The Court of Audit added that the impact of the tax reforms remains difficult to assess. It said several measures had been postponed, phased in over time or revised.

Those measures include tax regularisation, stricter conditions for deducting definitely taxed income and the tax on securities accounts.