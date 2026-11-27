Home insurance is set to become more expensive in Belgium, with households facing an increase of around 5% when renewing their policies. According to L’Echo, some insurers are also considering additional price hikes.

For a household currently paying €400 a year for home insurance, a 5.02% increase would represent an additional €20 in annual expenses, before any further adjustments by their insurer.

The rise stems from the latest Abex index, which tracks the cost of building and rebuilding properties in Belgium. The benchmark, used by insurance companies to adjust their policies, has risen by 5.02% over the past year. "This adjustment primarily serves a protective purpose: when reconstruction costs change, the insured amount also changes to ensure that customers retain coverage in line with the amount needed to rebuild their homes," AXA told L'Echo.

Further prices increases

However, rising construction costs are not the only factor influencing insurance bills. The financial burden of claims and repairs can also prompt insurers to revise their prices independently of the index.

AG Insurance could introduce an additional 0.5% increase, while Federal Assurance and Belfius are also considering further adjustments. KBC, by contrast, is not currently planning an additional increase. Allianz and Ethias have not yet made a decision, while AXA has not disclosed its future pricing policy.

Although the latest indexation exceeds Belgium's projected inflation rate of 3.7% for 2026, it is less than half the increase recorded in 2022, when the Abex index jumped by 10.8% in a single year.