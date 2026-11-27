Buongiorno, goeiemidddag and happy Friday!

It’s very cold out, but at least the sun is shining – making it the perfect day to spend at Brussels’ very own Christmas market: Winter Wonders, which opens all over the city centre today.

But there’s more: this year, the start of the Christmas market coincides with Black Friday, as well as the opening of the Kanal-Centre Pompidou museum – leading to large crowds, and therefore many traffic disruptions, in Brussels.

The police are asking those coming into the city to use public transport as much as possible, as three big events taking place on the same day could lead to substantial delays on the roads. Read more here.

Speaking of Black Friday, this year’s discount event looks set to disappoint in Belgium as inflation squeezes household budgets and genuinely good deals remain scarce.

Originated in the United States, the shopping phenomenon on the day after Thanksgiving traditionally marked the start of the end-of-year sales period.

In recent years, it has spread all over the world and increasingly stretched over several days, or even weeks. However, with inflation and tighter budgets, the deals are getting less and less good. Read more here.

We also have a great story about former Belgian prime minister Guy Verhofstadt, who is warning that the battle against Trumpism is far from won.

He spoke to our Magazine Editor Leo Cendrowicz about his new book, and why democracy needs more than electoral victories. Read the full article here.

And lastly, like every Friday, we also have our weekly guide on things to do in Brussels this weekend. Reporter Chase Pray found plenty of activities to ensure that the cold weather doesn’t turn you into a Grinch. Here they are.

As always, if you have any thoughts, comments, tips, suggestions or post-Thanksgiving hangover gripes, you can reach me at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Have a good one!

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After a string of electoral setbacks for populists, liberals have reason to celebrate. But former Belgian prime minister Guy Verhofstadt warns that the battle against Trumpism is far from won. Read more.

Brussels faces major traffic disruption on Friday as Black Friday, Winter Wonders and Kanal opening coincide, with road and bus diversions. Read more.

Belgian users of shared electric scooters and bicycles make more frequent journeys than their counterparts in any of the 24 other countries where mobility platform Bolt offers these services. Read more.

Black Friday has returned, but in Belgium, this year’s discount event looks set to disappoint as inflation squeezes household budgets and good deals are scarce. Read more.

Google has removed fake listings advertising illegal drugs on Maps after dealers used the platform to direct buyers to Telegram and WhatsApp. Read more.

A newly rebuilt Lidl supermarket opened its doors on Chaussée de Wavre in Ixelles on Wednesday, now greener and with a retail space increased by nearly 60%. Read more.

While this weekend's temperatures might make you want to stay indoors, there are plenty of fun reasons to leave the comfort of your heated home and embrace the cold. Read more.