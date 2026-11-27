A Liège criminal court has sentenced a local gardener to 15 years in prison for the attempted murder of a colleague after shooting him with a Kalashnikov, leaving him seriously injured.

The attack took place on 6 August 2025 in the Outremeuse district of Liège. The suspect and the victim, both employees of a large horticultural company, had arranged to meet in a public square. The victim believed they were meeting to resolve an ongoing conflict after several arguments at work.

Instead, the defendant arrived carrying a loaded Kalashnikov and allegedly fired twice at his colleague.

The victim was seriously wounded but survived the shooting, though he is still suffering severe long-term consequences. The defendant claimed the shooting was accidental, but the court rejected that account and convicted him of attempted murder.

The judges said the facts were particularly serious and imposed an effective 15-year prison sentence.