Family carers in Belgium who rely on unemployment benefits will be able to retain their monthly allowance of €776 until the end of 2029, following an agreement reached by the federal government on Thursday.

According to La Libre, the decision comes ahead of the implementation of Belgium's unemployment reform, which limits entitlement to benefits to a maximum of two years.

People who are unable to work because they care for a severely dependent family member were initially granted a 12-month extension. Under the new agreement, this exemption period will be increased to 48 months.

An amendment is expected to be introduced in the Chamber of Representatives next week.

"There was no question of penalising those who devote their time, energy and often a significant part of their lives to caring for their loved ones," MP Anne Pirson (Les Engagés) said.

Calls for greater financial protection

While advocacy organisations have welcomed the government's decision, concerns remain over both the adequacy of the financial support and the eligibility criteria.

The Ligue des familles and non-profit organisation Aidants proches argue that €776 per month is insufficient to cover basic living expenses. They are calling for financial assistance to reach at least the European poverty threshold for carers unable to work full-time.

Questions also remain over whether the extended exemption will apply to all family carers receiving unemployment benefits. Under the previous arrangements, some carers who temporarily returned to employment subsequently lost access to the scheme.

Beyond the temporary extension, advocacy groups are pressing for a permanent framework that would provide family carers with financial security and social protection. The federal government had previously promised a structural solution by January 2027.

However, Social Affairs Minister Frank Vandenbroucke (Vooruit) recently told Parliament that he did not intend to establish a separate legal status for family carers, instead referring the matter to Belgium's federated entities.

"It is urgent that the Arizona government gets to work on establishing a genuine status that guarantees social, legal and financial protection for all two million family carers in the country," Aidants proches said.