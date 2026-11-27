The use of a €55 million annual federal grant intended to strengthen security in Brussels is facing renewed scrutiny, with federal MP Denis Ducarme (MR) set to refer the matter to the Brussels public prosecutor.

According to La Dernière Heure, Ducarme has raised concerns over the lack of transparency surrounding the European Summit Fund, which finances security and prevention measures linked to Brussels’ status as a capital and host of European summits. Since 2022, the annual funding has been divided between the capital’s police zones (€35 million) and municipalities (€20 million).

During a parliamentary hearing last week, Philip Willekens, a senior official at the Federal Public Service (FPS) Interior, highlighted historical cases of disputed expenditure, including tennis nets, Paris metro tickets, office floor renovations and paintball activities. Former Brussels Minister-President Rudi Vervoort (PS), however, stressed that these cases predated 2012, when the funding was still distributed directly to municipalities and police zones through subsidies.

The transition to a grant system in 2012 deprived the FPS Interior of direct oversight of how the money was spent. The Finance Inspectorate also expressed serious reservations in December 2023 about the use of funds allocated in 2021.

Questionable allocations

Among the expenditures questioned by Ducarme is an allocation of €828,000 to social housing. Vervoort defended the decision, explaining that the money financed prevention initiatives in social housing neighbourhoods following the 2016 terrorist attacks.

Questions have also been raised over €3 million earmarked for a regional cybersecurity centre that never materialised. According to Vervoort, around €718,000 was allocated to the Brussels Federal Judicial Police’s own cybersecurity centre, while the remaining funds were redirected towards other police and municipal projects. The former Minister-President also argued that the disputed amounts were negligible compared to the €770 million allocated through the fund since 2012.

Audit underway

Ducarme intends to question federal Interior Minister Bernard Quintin (MR) and propose a return to the former subsidy system to strengthen oversight. “It will be up to the public prosecutor’s office to decide whether or not to launch an investigation,” Ducarme told DH.

Quintin’s office has commissioned an audit into the matter. The minister has also called for greater transparency, raised the possibility of reforming the funding system and confirmed that a report would have to detail how the money was spent in 2025.