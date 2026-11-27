Uccle recorded its lowest temperature of the year on Friday: at -4.9°C, it was the coldest November reading there since 1998, meteorologist David Dehenauw said on X.

The 1998 low for the month was -7.4°C, registered on 24 November of that year.

Despite the sharp drop, Friday was not the year's coldest day, which is measured by the lowest average daily temperature.

It was also not the coldest night of the year. The overnight low was -4.2°C, compared with -4.6°C on Tuesday morning.

The minimum of -4.9°C was only reached after 7 a.m. on Friday and is therefore not officially counted as a night-time temperature.

According to the Royal Meteorological Institute, skies will remain clear on Friday, but roads may be slippery and patches of freezing fog are expected in some areas.

Highs later in the day will range from -2°C in the Ardennes uplands to +1°C or +2°C across most other regions.

Winds will generally be light and easterly.

By Friday evening and overnight, temperatures are expected to fall to around -1°C on the coast, -3°C in central parts of the country, and as low as -10°C locally in the eastern Ardennes.