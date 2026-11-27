Asterix and Obelix return to cinemas in France and Belgium on Wednesday in 'The Kingdom of Nubia', a new animated film hoping to build on the recent box-office revival of the beloved Franco-Belgian comic-book duo.

The film was written by Alexandre de La Patellière and Matthieu Delaporte, the screenwriting and directing pair behind successful adaptations of 'The Count of Monte Cristo' and 'The Three Musketeers'.

Rather than adapting an existing album, the writers have created an original story. In 'The Kingdom of Nubia', the inhabitants of the famous Gaulish village are turned into children after an accident while the magic potion is being made.

With the village stricken, only Asterix and Obelix are spared. The druid Getafix sends them on a mission to the far reaches of the Nile, beyond Egypt, to bring back baobab seeds from the Kingdom of Nubia, the only cure that can save their people.

Director Alexandre Heboyan, making his first solo feature, has brought back Christian Clavier, the actor most closely associated with Asterix, to voice the Gaulish hero.

Obelix is voiced by actor François-Xavier Demaison, a frequent collaborator of Delaporte and de La Patellière, who have cast him in several of their stage productions.

The film, the 10th animated Asterix feature, is attracting strong interest ahead of its release. Preview screenings in France drew more than 80,000 viewers on Sunday alone.

After major success in the 1960s and 1970s, Asterix films gradually lost their audience before being revived by Alexandre Astier and Louis Clichy.

Their films 'Asterix: The Mansions of the Gods' in 2014 and 'Asterix: The Secret of the Magic Potion' in 2018 each drew about three million cinemagoers in France.