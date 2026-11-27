More than eight in ten household packaging waste items in Belgium were recycled in 2024, with the recycling rate rising to 83% from 79% a year earlier, according to the latest figures from the national statistics office, Statbel.

Plastic remained the least recycled material, although its recycling rate improved markedly over the past decade, increasing from 42% in 2014 to 58% in 2024.

Glass recorded the highest recycling rate in 2024 at 98%, followed by metals (96%), paper and cardboard (89%) and wood ( 70%).

At the same time, the total amount of packaging placed on the Belgian market rose by 2.1% between 2023 and 2024. That increase pushed the total beyond two million tonnes for the first time.

The total volume of recycled waste stood at 1.6 million tonnes.

Paper and cardboard accounted for 43% of the total weight of packaging waste generated in Belgium. Glass made up 20%, while plastic represented 19%.