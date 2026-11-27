Dutch prosecutors said on Friday they had opened an investigation following a report by VRT and Dutch public broadcaster BNNVARA into neo-Nazi networks linked to fight clubs.

The report describes an international network of fight clubs operating on the far right.

According to the broadcasters, members are steeped in neo-Nazi ideology and are encouraged to engage in what is described as a “race war”.

The groups involved, known as 'Active Clubs,' have a presence in Flanders and the Netherlands.

Judicial districts across the Netherlands are now examining whether the case involves participation in, or support for, discriminatory activities.

Dutch police and prosecution services responsible for tackling discrimination are taking part in the investigation.