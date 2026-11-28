Prosecutors in Liège on Friday have requested a nine-year prison sentence and five years of post-sentence supervision for a father accused of raping his daughter for over eight years and sexually abusing his young son.

The case was reported in February 2025 by the children’s mother after they confided in her about the abuse.

The investigation found that the father repeatedly assaulted his daughter during a week when the mother was away during the day and he was caring for the children.

Investigators said the abuse of the daughter had in fact gone on for years, from the age of six until 14.

The son, who was about 10 when the allegations came to light, was also found to have been sexually abused.

He was allegedly forced to witness some of the assaults involving his sister and had tried to intervene.

The case file also showed that the family lived in fear of the father’s behaviour.

According to the investigation, he had asked his wife to have sexual relations with minors or animals, and allegations of threats and blackmail were also uncovered.

The defendant, who is on the run, was absent from the hearing.

The prosecution therefore made its request in his absence before the Liège Criminal Court.

Judgment is due on 15 January.